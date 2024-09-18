City of Killeen kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with a celebration

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"A month of celebration for the Hispanic Heritage Month," said Killeen Mayor, Debbie Nash-King

A full month to celebrate the Hispanic Heritage that's a part of everyday life in Killeen.

"We've been a part of the fabric and so we are thankful for our President Lyndon Johnson and we are also very honored to have our Mayor recognize us," said Jackeline Fountaine, Sociedad Cultural HispanoAmericana.

Jackekline has lived in Killeen for over 24 years, and says the city has always celebrated Hispanic heritage in the community — big and loud.

She's thankful that it's not just about good food and good times, but also as a culture that works hard and plays even harder.

"The only way that we can lift up communities is by all working together like we did to build the country of America," Fountaine said.

According to the Census Bureau, almost 30 percent of the Killeen population is Hispanic or Latino.

Nelson Santiago with Sociedad Cultural HispanoAmericana tells me he loves living in the community of Killeen while making sure his culture is supported during crises.

"Dominican Republic, Peru, and other countries when they have problems," Santiago said.

Sociedad Cultural Hispanoamericana



Myrna Vainzon with Killeen-Fort Hood League of United Latin American Citizens Council (LULAC) #4535 likes to say she was adopted into the local Hispanic community, and she wants that for everyone.

"Whether you are hispanic or not — let us be one together," she said.

