City of Killeen approves rezoning on Featherline Road despite residents' safety concerns

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The vote is finally in as community members have been petitioning all year for Featherline Road and its safety issues to be addressed.



Featherline Rd designs should be complete by Jan. 2025

Construction on road to begin in 2027

More than 300 R1 homes are being zoned to the area

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I'll get to the point — I make a motion to approve PH 24-049 — thank you," said councilmember Michael Boyd of District 4.

The meeting was filled with emotion, as the city council approved rezoning Featherline Road to bring more homes into the community.

"The citizens are getting exactly what they requested — it's coming — it might not be on a timeline like we mentioned before, but it's coming," Boyd said.

James Sills has been spearheading a petition to stop development on Featherline, but he wasn’t the only one speaking for more than 500 residents who signed it.

"Those 500 signatures weren’t just an online click — they represent an in-person effort by every single person listed," one resident said.

However, some are in support of the council's decision.

"Instead of standing here and criticizing y’all and talking to you the way they have been talking to you, they ought to be giving a standing ovation," another neighbor said.

After giving the community several opportunities to speak on issues like flooding sidewalks and traffic, the city says they have addressed those issues.

The rezoning was approved for the project on three points — first, it fits the city's comprehensive plan, second, it’s growth within city limits, and third.

"What you should look at is, if the controlled growth that is being planned allows for the neighborhood to be more complete more connected more pedestrian friendly, and if the development is physically responsible the answer to all those questions is yes," said Executive Director of Development Services, Edwin Revell.

Sills says he doesn't know if he will be back to fight more developments, but he is proud of everyone for standing up.

"I think it will be extremely unfortunate to the citizens and residents in the area," he said.

By Jan/ 2025 they will have the design for Featherline Road, and construction will begin by 2027.

Many council members say they may not be on the council, but they will work to ensure even the next council knows Featherline Road must be fixed before the new homes are complete.

