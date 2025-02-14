Central Texas Council of Governments is moving forward after DeAdra Johnson update

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — “There’s really very little that Killeen Housing Authority has to do at this point other than manage the few housing resources they to settle up any outstanding judges or debts that they might have,“ Jim Reed, Executive Director of Central Texas Council of Government, said.



CTCG manages the old federal accounts linked to KHA

Took almost 500 clients from KHA

DeAdra Johnson pleads guilty on nine counts

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Killeen Housing Authority (KHA) is appointed by the mayor while federal funds are managed by the Central Texas Council of Governments.

In October 2024, it was reported by Killeen Daily Herald reported that the mayor appointed three new members to the KHA housing board.

Jim Reed, Executive Director of the Central Texas Council of Governments, tells 25News KHA is in an administrative stage, tying up loose ends.

“There is no staff, there is no executive director of that agency it is just nearly the board at this time,” Reed said.

A statement from ex-board member Ebony Jackson tells me she wants to emphasize integrity and accountability are fundamental to the success and trust of any organization.

EBONY JACKSON STATEMENT

“I want to emphasize that integrity and accountability are fundamental to the success and trust of any organization, particularly those that serve the public. The recent legal matter involving Dedra Tatum is deeply unfortunate, and we must respect the legal process as it unfolds.” Ebony Jackson

Deadra Johnson pleaded guilty to nine federal embezzlement charges after being employed by KHA from April 2018 to August 2022. As of Jan 1st HUD and KHA agreed to transfer over 450 families that are now managed by CTCG. 25 News is told by Reed they plan to keep serving those families.

“And KHA ceased to have a revenue stream at that point. And so the only revenue that KHA has is what little bit remains in their account when we took over and what amounts they might be getting for selling their assets,” Reed said.

Follow Epiphany on social media!