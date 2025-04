BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Caysen Tyler Allison, who fatally stabbed his classmate in May 2022, has been out on bond and house arrest since the incident. Jury selection for his trial began Thursday, March 3, 2025. Each side will have four hours to question potential jurors.

The trial is set to begin April 14th for evidence.

Allison stabbed 18-year-old Joe Ramirez multiple times in a Belton High School bathroom in May 2022.

