Incoming Bell County CID Captain looking forward to working with investigators

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — “To say I have enemies — if I do, they are in jail, but I don’t think I have any in law enforcement,” said Bell County's incoming CID Captain Jess Ramos.



Former Lampasas County Sheriff Jess Ramos will be in charge of 14 investigators

The main goals are accountability and dependability from the department

Ramos wishes current Sheriff Eddy Lange well for his upcoming retirement

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new Criminal Investigation Division Captain is in town in Bell County and he's ready for action.

As a retired Texas Ranger with other ties in law enforcement, Jess Ramos says his background has more than prepared him to take on the roads in Bell County.

“Get ready because we are fixing to up up all of our investigations,” Ramos said.

He will be in charge of 14 investigators, and he says he is looking forward to accountability and dependability — a top priority for him heading into his new position.

“We’re going to put a lot of training and a lot of thought into bettering the investigating efforts we have going on in Bell County,” Ramos said.

But this isn’t his first rodeo in law enforcement— he is moving over from the Lampasas sheriff position, a story 25 News' Allison Hill first brought to you.

He says he will still live in Lampasas, but serving Bell County is his main duty.

“I was born and raised in Bell County — here in Killeen actually,“ Ramos said.

Current Sheriff Eddy Lange is retiring at the end of his 12-year term with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramos spoke highly of their friendship and left him some kind words to leave on.

“Know that all will be better tomorrow — keep your utmost integrity at its highest level always and do not get involved in politics,” Ramos said.

William Cooke will take office as Bell County Sheriff January 2nd, 2025.

