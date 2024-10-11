In Your Neighborhood: Events happening in Bell County this weekend

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Fest Of All Kickoff event is this Friday starting at 6 p.m. in Killeen! Attendees will be able to find local area food trucks and live music — admission is free to the public.

On Saturday, Amys Attic Self-Storage will be hosting a trunk or treat from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. — don't forget your costume!

Also on Saturday, the Central Texas Soul Fest will be filled with food and good vibes, featuring music from blues artist Calvin Richardson at the MLK Festival grounds in Temple.

The Robison Family Farm will also be hosting its fall festival starting on Saturday, with lots of photo opportunities, a mega slide, and even a dog park.

