Getting ahead of the storm: CERT trainings being offered in Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texas residents are getting the opportunity to learn how to better prepare themselves for hazards and disasters that may affect their community.

The Basic Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Training class is being conducted by Belton CERT, Belton Fire Department, Temple Fire & Rescue and Temple CERT.

The training is offered at no cost to individuals 16 years of age or older. Topics include fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster psychology, disaster preparedness and medical operations, and terrorism.

Classroom dates are September 5 to October 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. each Thursday, with skills day on Saturday, October 26 beginning at 8 a.m.

Important reminder, to successfully complete the program and receive a certificate from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, participants must attend both the classroom portions and skills day.

The classroom is located at Harris Community Center at 401 N Alexander Street in Belton, with Skills Day at Temple Fire & Rescue Training Center at 7268 Airport Road in Temple.

No previous experience is required and upon successful completion of the training, attendees can participating in the CERT program in their area.

CERT members may assist in non-disaster duties such as staff first aid booths at special events, and distribute preparedness materials to the public.

For more information on enrolling in the training, please contact Angie Fontenot at beltoncert@gmail.com or Belton Fire Department at 254-933-5882.

