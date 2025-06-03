First measles case confirmed in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Public Health District has confirmed the county’s first case of measles, involving an unvaccinated adult resident.

Health officials are investigating the case to determine potential community exposures, as well as any recent domestic or international travel.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that can cause severe complications or death, particularly in infants and young children.

