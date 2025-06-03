Measles cases rise: 742 cases confirmed in ongoing outbreak

TEXAS (KXXV) — As of Tuesday, 742 cases have been confirmed in the ongoing outbreak that began in late January, marking an increase of four cases since the May 30 update.

Health officials estimate that fewer than 10 of the confirmed cases — less than 1% — are currently infectious, based on rash onset occurring within the past week. Individuals are considered infectious starting four days before and continuing four days after the appearance of a rash.

A total of 94 people have been hospitalized during the outbreak. This figure reflects cumulative hospitalizations and does not represent the current number of patients in hospitals.

Two school-aged children from the outbreak area have died. Both were unvaccinated and had no known underlying health conditions.