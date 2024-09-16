Face painting is a popular fall activity, doctors advise how to use it safely

TEMPLE, Texas(KXXV) — Halloween is around the corner, but creativity can be felt year-round. Safety should be a top priority when using face paints.



Use cream before and after receiving body art

Test skin with a small amount for allergies

Face art is a popular activity

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Halloween is around the corner, but creativity can be felt year-round.

“It allows me to reach a lot of people in the community here in Temple just because there is so many people that come to this,” said Sharon Joy Dilloway, of Pride and Joy Boutique.

Face painting by Dilloway is not just a business, but her career for eight years. Did you know preparations start the day before?

“I make sure that I have my water and my kit and all of my brushes are cleaned," said Dilloway.

With fall events in mind, parents should move with caution when dealing with the art of face painting.

“Everybody has different ways that they do things,” said Dilloway.

As she continues to paint my face she tells me she does not recommend any artwork done to children under 3 or if you are not feeling well. All products should state that it's okay to be used on the face and body before use.

Jeannie Nguyen, a dermatologist at Baylor Scott and White, agrees saying products should be clear of metal toxins.

“Cause if you’ve tried paint before that is not face paint it flakes, there is a lot of danger in that for little children especially,” said dermatologist Jeannie Ngeyen.

She continues to say flakes could get into their food mouth or eyes your baseline skin tells you what you can have.

“So if you’re someone who is already prone to acne, prone to blemishes putting anything on your skin for a long period of time is probably going to irritate it further,” said Ngeyen.

She advises moisturizing with cream with ceramide or face primer before, washing with soap that creates foam, and then remoisturizing with more cream.

“Lotions tend to have a solvent in them that dries out a little bit that why you get those pump creams that usually come in a squeeze bottle or jar and the reason why is the vehicle in it usually comes with a safe barrier,” Ngeyen said.

Sharon tells me she is more than prepared, her favorite part is the ending.

“When I get to lift the mirror at them and their face just lights up and they have a giant smile,” said Dilloway.

Follow Epiphany on social media!