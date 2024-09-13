Watch Now
Events happening around Bell County this weekend

Movies, markets, and muscle cars. There's something for everyone this weekend!
Friday:
You can enjoy the movie Hocus Pocus on the Lawn at the Santa Fe Plazain downtown Temple. But bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. The fun begins at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday:
Grab your bikes and join Sun Country Cycling on a27 or 42-mile bicycle ride on Saturday, starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Lions Junction Family Water Park.

You can also check out the Main Street Outdoor Market in downtown Temple. More than 30 vendors will setup at 9:00 a.m.

At the Cadence Bank Center the Bell County Cutting House Association will be in town for the last show of the year on Saturday. You will also find a Texas 4-H rabbit extravaganzahosting a youth rabbit show starting at 7:00 a.m.

Sunday:
In the parking lot of the Cadence Bank Center there will also be theKilleenest Whip Car Show on Sunday - offering free admission and 1,000 grand prizes for the Killeenest lowriders, slabs, hot rods, classic cars, and more.

