Escaped inmate Nicole Gaffney captured, 2 jailers suspended in Bell County

Nicole Adele Gaffney, who escaped from the Bell County Jail on June 13, was taken into custody Monday afternoon on an escape warrant, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

Gaffney, 5'2", 130 pounds, had been brought to the jail earlier that day on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution. She allegedly impersonated a released inmate and walked out of the facility around 12:25 p.m. Jail staff realized Gaffney was gone 45 minutes later.

She remained at large for three days before being apprehended around 3 p.m. on June 16 with the assistance of the Bell County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. She is now being transported to the Bell County Jail.

The Bell County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Gaffney with escape on June 14. In response to the incident, Sheriff Bill Cooke confirmed an internal investigation is underway, citing a lapse in protocol and procedure. Two jailers have been suspended pending the outcome.

“I take full responsibility for this security breach,” said Sheriff Cooke. “Bell County has hundreds of professional jail personnel who work tirelessly around the clock to protect our community.”

Authorities say Gaffney has no history of violent offenses.