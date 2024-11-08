City of Killeen discusses Featherline Rd issues during annual townhall meeting Thursday

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — “There have been four accidents on Cricklewood in the past three weeks alone and I'm not even counting everything else It’s very important to us, which is why we are pushing as hard as we are to not have the rezoning done until the road is fixed,” said James Sills, Voice of Fix feather Line Road Petition.



Upgrades coming to Featherline Road in the future

More signatures to be added to the petition

Community wants road fix before more homes added because of potentially dangerous road conditions

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“You know as far as Featherline what’s happened so far is a good thing,” James Sills said.

Sills has been one of the strong community voices behind the Fix Featherline Road petition. He's glad something is being done but says the work is far from over.

“Those are things terms like temporary and interim that are not solutions they are not fixes,” said Sills.

At Thursday's annual town hall meeting, council member Joseph Soloman joined Sills in praising the work that has recently been done on Featherline after having several town halls and meetings with county commissioners.

“And the results were a 4-way stop sign there at Featherline and Chaparral road and so that was tremendous progress in terms of a right turning lane,” said Joesph Soloman, District 2.

This spring, the city council will consider using certificates of obligation to find more improvements from Stagecoach to Chapperal Road.

The council tells our neighbors the construction will be done before more homes come into the area.

“... Featherline Road will be improved to three lanes it will have sidewalks and streetlights and it will be done properly,” said Kent Cole, City Manager.

Sills plans to keep up the fight, looking to collect 500 signatures and return council to keep them accountable on the issue.

“These are coming from Yowell ranch, these are coming from Praire View estates, Lunellen estates the Donut Hole,” said Sills.

The council does plan to host another meeting in the upcoming weeks and beginning year with more details on the project.

