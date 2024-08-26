Watch Now
Vehicle crashes into Belton HEB Plus Sunday

Melissa Ashlock Trayler
BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — It was a close call for neighbors in Belton who were shopping at HEB Plus on North Main Street on Sunday.

A viewer called 25 News to say a car just crashed into the popular grocery store and that a man was behind the wheel when it happened.

Belton Police confirmed they responded to the call around 5 p.m.

One woman said she heard a loud crash and glass breaking, then saw the car next to her in the self-check out area, adding that the driver was calm, not panicking. She said she was not injured, but did see officers and EMS arrive on scene very quickly.

25 News is working to confirm if anyone was injured and what caused the crash to happen.

