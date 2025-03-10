South Belton Middle School staffer faces criminal charges, employment terminated

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A South Belton Middle School staff member placed on administrative leave last month is now facing criminal charges.

According to officials, Logan Demeny was charged with an incident in 2021. As a result, Belton ISD has initiated the process of terminating his employment.

According to officials, reports on these charges have also been submitted to the Texas Education Agency, the State Board for Educator Certification, and Child Protective Services.

Superintendent Malinda Golden said, "I am committed to being honest with you about this process and our actions."

Click here for previous story.