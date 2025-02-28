Belton ISD places staff member on administrative leave amid misconduct allegation

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton Independent School District (ISD) announced Friday a report of alleged misconduct involving a staff member at South Belton Middle School (SBMS). The Belton Police Department informed the district of the allegation, which is currently under investigation.

In response to the report, the staff member has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

“We are fully cooperating with the police in their investigation,” Superintendent Malinda Golden stated in an announcement. “However, we are limited in the specific details we can share at this time due to the nature of the personnel matter and the ongoing investigation.”

Golden clarified that no charges have been filed against the staff member at this stage.