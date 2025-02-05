'Push through it': Benefit event to be held for Salado 10-year-old battling high-risk B-Cell Leukemia

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Jordan Mitchell is a 10-year-old from Salado, and she enjoys feeding the ducks at her local pond, and taking a turn around the playground.

With a strong spirit and a bright smile, she approaches every day with a positive attitude — despite a cancer diagnosis in 2022.

“Push through it, just keep your dreams up, and make sure you just try to stay healthy and happy,” Mitchell said.

The 10-year-old has high-risk B-Cell leukemia, which affects blood and bone marrow. It's been a tough road for Mitchell and her mom, Keri, a single parent.

“How does it feel watching your mom be by your side through the whole thing?” asked 25 News reporter, Epiphany La’Sha.

“Kind of hard because she has been off and on sad when I have been in and out of the hospital so much,” Jordan said.

“She makes me stronger, it's been hard — I love her so much,” Keri Mitchell said.

Her mom says some medication does not react well to Jordan's body, causing bruises.

“I got bruises all around here — they just come and go,“ Jordan said.

They are now advocates for blood donations and the study of cancer — after witnessing how it affected Jordan.

“You can see her color come back, you know when her blood is low and her bruising because she is low on platelets will kind of start to go away as well,“ Keri said.

With her treatment set to end in March 2026, Jordan is looking forward to one day realizing her dreams of owning a rescue farm with horses and other animals that would be have been sent to the kill pen — and maybe even ducks.

“Probably not that many geese cause geese can be kind of mean… but definitely some ducks,” Jordan said.

A benefit dinner will be held on Saturday, February 22 for Jordan.

Details for donations and tickets can be found in the flyer below or at the link here.

