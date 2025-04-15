'Justice for Joe': Trial begins for 2022 Belton High School student stabbing death

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Both sides took their turn making opening arguments on the first day of the murder trial of Caysen Allison. He's accused of stabbing and killing Belton High School classmate Joe Ramirez in 2022.



The murder trial of Caysen Allison began as he faces charges for the 2022 stabbing death of Belton High School classmate Joe Ramirez, prompting an emotional response from Ramirez's family and friends, who are seeking justice.

Prosecutors presented compelling evidence, including five 9-1-1 call recordings and surveillance footage from the school, revealing the moments leading up to Ramirez's stabbing and the immediate aftermath, including school staff's lifesaving efforts.

The defense argued that Allison was defending himself during a "group beat down" by five classmates, asserting that the focus should not solely be on the victim and emphasizing the environment in the boys' bathroom where the incident occurred.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Justice for Joe, we love you, we miss you," said James Sandoval.

That was the sentiment from family and friends of Joe Ramirez.

In the courtroom, prosecutors played five phone calls made to 9-1-1. Four were made by staff and students on school grounds, including some who told dispatchers there was “lots of blood in the main hallway.”

A student leaving the school told 9-1-1 that they could see Allison running through the parking lot and driving away.

After those calls, prosecutors also showed video surveillance from inside the school the morning the stabbing happened.

It shows Jose Ramirez and a few friends walking into the boys' bathroom, and Allison walking in with one of his friends moments later. The victim and his friends run out before taking off through the hallways.

The video goes on to show Ramirez turning the corner and stumbling to the ground, with blood tracking down the school’s main hallway.

The school's director of safety and security told the court that’s when the campus went into lockdown and teachers and nurses were seen giving lifesaving efforts, like CPR, to Ramirez.

A nearby teacher also testified about hearing "really loud yelling and banging” and then witnessed, “a student had a hand on his chest and blood drops on the floor”.

She also told the jury she “told a custodian to not clean up the blood because it was a crime scene”.

One of Ramirez’s friends, James Sandoval, said he wants people to remember Joe as a sweet, loving, funny guy. 25 News reporter Dominique Leh asked Sandoval what it was like for him to see the video of his friend losing his life.

“Tough, really tough, emotions were high when that video was going, the fact that you can just watch him bleed out,” he said.

In opening arguments, the defense said Caysen was in the fight of his life and that he was jumped by five classmates, calling it a “group beat down.” They also say that while we mourn Ramirez “we’re not here to feel sorry for a victim” and that “nothing good happens in a boys' bathroom.”

Testimony is set to continue at the Bell County Justice Center on Tuesday morning, April 15.

