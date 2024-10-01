City of Belton’s 'Imagine Belton' initiative aims to revitalize downtown

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Belton is actively working on its "Imagine Belton" initiative, aimed at revitalizing the downtown area.

Mayor David Leigh emphasized the need for a more vibrant and economically diverse downtown, highlighting the importance of creating a walkable and well-lit environment where residents can shop and live comfortably.

The plan includes significant zoning changes to encourage a mix of residential and commercial developments.

Interim Director of Planning Bob Van Till mentions that the city is targeting businesses such as distilleries, entertainment venues, hotels, and light industrial manufacturing, while excluding heavier industries that generate noise and pollution.

With community input and careful planning, "Imagine Belton" aspires to create a more walkable, livable, and economically vibrant downtown area.

Sally Steineke, Events Coordinator at the locally-owned Popcorn Friday shop, believes this initiative will positively impact local businesses by increasing foot traffic.

Joe Rogers, owner of Popcorn Friday, hopes to see incentives for businesses to stay downtown through price matching for different buildings.

This comprehensive approach aims to transform Downtown Belton into a thriving hub of activity, benefiting both residents and businesses alike.