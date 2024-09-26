City of Belton implements parking ordinance on 13th Avenue, seeking public’s input on ‘Imagine Belton’ plan

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Belton is seeking residents' input at a public meeting on its new Imagine Belton plan, and is also implementing a parking restriction on the south side of 13th Avenue.

The meeting covering a new initiative designed to guide future development in key areas of the city, will be held Monday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Harris Community Center — a second meeting is also scheduled for Oct. 28.

Officials invite the public to attend the meeting to learn more about the proposed zoning changes and offer feedback.

"The plan focuses on making the city more walkable, adding new housing and business opportunities, and preserving the character of historic downtown. The plan introduces new zoning changes around Main Street, 6th Avenue, and Nolan Creek, dividing these areas into subdistricts with specific development guidelines," the city said.

"Zoning updates will offer more flexibility for property owners by allowing different types of buildings, such as small shops, homes, and live-work spaces. Streets will be improved for better walking and biking, and new parks and trails are planned to provide outdoor spaces for the community."

The new ordinance will restrict parking on the south side of East 13th Avenue, North Main Street to Waco Road, as a no parking zone to accommodate a newly constructed bike lane.

"The bike lane is part of a larger project that involved the reconstruction and addition of 4-foot sidewalks and pedestrian ramps along East 13th Avenue," the City of Belton said.

"The 6-foot bike lane was added to improve cyclist safety, particularly for those visiting Heritage Park. The city's efforts to improve safety along East 13th Avenue are part of a broader initiative to enhance mobility for pedestrians and cyclists while promoting a more active lifestyle for residents."