City of Belton approves expansion of new alcohol laws

Earlier this year, the City of Belton voted on a 'special local option election' to loosen alcohol restrictions in the city, allowing for businesses like breweries and liquor stores to open. That proposition passed 381 to 132.

Blackbirds Books and Spirits has been in business since June 2023 — it was Krista Snyder's dream to find her people who love books and a good drink.

"My all-time favorite book is the second chapter book I ever readx which is called Which of Black Bird Pond which is obviously why this place is called Black Bird," said Krista Snyder, Black Birds Books and Spirits.

But before the may proposition was voted in to allow the sale of alcohol city-wide, she had to navigate to find a wet area.

"I got lucky I found a place that I could be before that law was able to be changed," said Snyder. "But now that it has changed I'm able to continue to do business with others that I know are bringing more businesses to the area including myself which I am excited about," she continued.

She tells 25 News sales between books, coffee, accessories, and cocktails have been about even, since the new law came into place.

"I'm lucky enough to be apart of a new bar concept that's coming to called Pinky's, I don't think that these projects would have been possible if we had seen that change," said Snyder.

She's excited about all of the growth she's seeing around her. Our community are able to keep the dollars local and enjoy their time here with our small businesses.

"Our door is a little tricky so just push Mog Ferguson to the side and walk on in," said Snyder.

New amendments set in place in September allow for updated restrictions on alcohol sale percentages and now regulate off-premise sales such as convenience and liquor stores, bars, distilleries, and businesses in certain zoning areas will be required to apply for the council to review for specific use permits to sell alcohol.

