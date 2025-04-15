Cell phone video shows fatal stabbing at Belton High School as murder trial continues

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The murder trial of Caysen Allison continued for a second day as prosecutors presented evidence in the 2022 fatal stabbing of Joe Ramirez at Belton High School.

Detective Tulloch was the first witness to take the stand Tuesday morning. During his testimony, investigators showed images taken at the school following the stabbing, revealing droplets and trails of blood in the boys' bathroom and throughout the hallways.

The defense challenged Tulloch's investigation, claiming he overlooked a crucial piece of evidence by not photographing the lock on the inside of the bathroom door.

"The lock on the door in the boys' bathroom plays a pivotal role in this investigation," the defense stated during cross-examination.

A key witness who recorded the altercation on his cell phone also testified. The 8-second video, shown in court, captured Ramirez throwing the first punch at Allison. The footage then shows Allison swinging back with a knife in his right hand before the two moved to a corner of the bathroom while continuing to fight.

The video also showed Joe's brother lunging toward Allison's friend, resulting in four separate one-on-one fights occurring simultaneously in the bathroom.

When questioned by the defense about why he began recording, the witness testified that Ramirez liked having his fights recorded. The same witness stated that "it didn't seem like Caysen wanted to fight" and that he stopped recording after hearing a scream that frightened him.

The trial concluded around 3 p.m. Tuesday, with testimony expected to resume Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

