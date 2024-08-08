Belton ISD continues using community stakeholders to analyze and improve safety, security

BELTON, Texas (KXXV — Belton ISD is looking to protect, propel and close in any potential school safety gaps by turning to an invited collection of community stakeholders.

The BISD Community Safety Task Force met on Wednesday and Thursday.

This task force is in its second year.

The proposed committee consists of approximately 80 members, including parents, community members, students, campus staff, district leaders, and representatives from the Belton and Temple Police Departments. They will navigate a protocol for identifying and prioritizing potential strategies and solutions the district could consider to improve safety measures.

Strategies created during the meeting will be ranked based on variables like how easy they are to implement, pros, cons and unintended consequences and in some cases those new safety strategies could even go in effect this school year.

“I think we feel really good at where we are with the things that we’ve done to improve campus security and our responses to an emergency," said Coordinator of Emergency Preparedness for Belton ISD.

"I mean you can never say that you’re 100% protected and that’s what comes out of these meetings is things we may not see from our lens.”

The meetings were not open to the public.

Follow Bobby on social media!