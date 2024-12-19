Belton, Salado make even exchange expanding city limits

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Belton and Salado are two neighboring cities of very different sizes in Bell County.

Belton is bigger by over 15,000 people, but both cities have been working together on a rare deal that should prove beneficial to both communities.



2.085-acre properties that span three tracts

Even exchanges between cities

Done at the neighbor's request after the private owner did not make needed land improvements

“I just want you to visualize the city of Belton city limits coming down the interstate, and then the area of blue for the village of Salado," said Belton's City Manager, Same Listi.

"Of course we have a butt right there at the asterisk — these other areas are our ETJS."

In a rare move, the Village of Salado and the City of Belton have been working together on a plan to expand both municipalities' city limits.

he opportunity arose after a private landowner didn't make needed land improvements, such as drainage or utilities.

“After really almost four years, the Salado Board of Alderman finally determined in September of this year to accept the build public improvements with an extended warranty," Listi said.

Both cities are now exchanging 1.085 acres of properties in three pieces — less than one acre on I-35 north of Salado Center Drive will change from the village of Salado to the City of Belton.

More than two acres south of Salado Center Drive will go from Belton to Salado, and almost two acres will be voluntarily annexed into the city of Belton by Celts International LLC.

"We have had similar instances with Harker Heights and Nolanville Entities that work together can often work out these types of situations that present conflicts or even a parent conflict," Listi said.

The City of Belton says this is the first time in 10 years it's even had to address an issue like this.

"Are we going to put the city of Belton signs every 10 feet on that one road?" asked one a council member.

"Better than bulldozing or just tearing up a street that somebody just built," said another.

The Salado Board of Aldermen approved adjustments to the city limits on December 9.

Mayor Bert Henery says it was at the neighbors' request as the property can help add to the village.

"Once we annex that, then obviously we would receive the property taxes off of that and any sort of sales taxes if they were to put any kind of commercial property on there," Henery said.

