Bell County veterinarian talks vaccination, brings awareness to World Rabies Day

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Rabies is a potentially fatal disease spread through the saliva of animals, and World Rabies Day is observed on September 28.

To prevent rabies, pets should receive their first shots at 12 to 16 weeks, because rabies can kill animals and humans.

According to the World Health Organization, nearly 60,000 people die annually from rabies, but in the United States, vaccinations have helped reduce the number of reported cases to five reported human cases per year.

In Bell County, veterinarian Dr. Lee Davis with the El Centro Veterinarian Medical Centers, ays that the first rabies shot should be given at 12 to 16 weeks, a booster at one year, followed by a shot every three years after that.

Dr. Davis also says he has not dealt with any in-house cases at his clinic, but many are suspect as they are seeing an increase in wildlife.

"There is no way to diagnose rabies in a patient when they are alive," he said.

"We look at our science and that kind of stuff and if we see some issues there is testing on post-mortal."

Some signs to look for in an animal that might have been infected include:



Staggering or acting disoriented

Drooling excessively

Exhibiting unusual aggression or docility

Signs of rabies infection in humans looks like:

Fever

Headaches

Fatigue

Respiration difficulties

Paralysis

Hyperactivity

Coma

Rabies infection is most common in bats, coyotes, raccoons, skunks, and foxes — if you see these signs, contact animal control immediately.

Local places that offer rabies vaccines include:



EL Centro Veterinarian Medical Center

Petco

CVS

Tractor Supply

Belton Small Animal Clinic

Walgreens

