Bell County schools working to keep teachers in the classroom amidst national 'teacher shortage'

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — “I think the entire state is in a shortage, and we aren’t exempt from that,” said Todd Schiller with Belton ISD.

The "teacher-shortage" has taken a different turn — letters are going out to parents that an un-certified teacher has been assigned to their child’s classroom for more than 30 days.

Killeen ISD says about 12 percent of their teaching positions are filled with non-certified teachers which follows TEA requirements.

Below are some of the openings in Bell County:



“Five years ago, I could post an elementary teaching position and we would have 50 applicants, and now I could post one and we have single digits in the number of applicants for each position,“ said Dr. Michael Novotny with Salado ISD.

SPED, bilingual, and high school STEM are all subjects the districts say are harder to fill, leaving districts to find new ways to attract teachers to campus.

“The board approves a salary increase every year — I think that’s part of it,” Schiller said.

New teachers' starting pay rates have increased around the county:



Salado - $50,000

Temple - $53,550

Belton - $54,700

Killeen - $58,000

Also adding stipends, holidays, and professional development, Dr. Novotny says he is looking forward to next year’s election.

He's hoping the Texas legislature approves more funding for public schools so teachers can be paid more, in hopes of putting more certified teachers in the classroom.

“Texas is one of the lowest paid states based on per-student funding,” Dr. Novotny said.

Other schools are doing their part to help.

Texas A&M Central Texas is an alternative teacher partner with local schools, and they say there are about 60 students in the undergrad education program with more than 60 in the alternative.

As they slowly see an increase in enrollment, they are thankful for a key boost in the process — the Charles Butt Scholarship, provides scholarships that can cover a four-year cost.

“We are starting to see the numbers come up students was a different variety of classes so we have online, hybrid, and in-person classes,“ says Dr. Heather Caldwell with Texas A&M Central Texas.

Charles Butt Scholarship

Recommended teacher candidates can receive the Charles Butt Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers — it is an $8,000 per year scholarship that can cover expenses up to the cost of attendance for up to four years.

Recipients of the scholarship are committed to teaching in the Texas public school system in either a Title 1 or majority economically disadvantaged school or in a priority subject area that has historically been hard to staff.

Follow Epiphany on social media!