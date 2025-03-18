Bell County Public Health District shares flu numbers from February

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Bell County Public Health District tells me we're in the middle of respiratory disease season. This means there are many cases of COVID-19 and the flu in our community.



COVID-19 and Flu are top diagnoses.

Vaccines are recommended as the best protection during the respiratory season.

Respiratory disease season is from October to early April.

"We had more cases in January and the beginning of February, but now we see the trend a little bit going down, but it's not over yet,” Costa Claver, with Bell County Public Health District.

Bell County Health's graph shows last month's latest flu numbers.

COVID numbers are unavailable, but that's because people aren't getting tested as they have in the past—Claver said the symptoms for both are primarily the same, including body aches and chills.

"You'll see more headaches and fever, and you may have a runny nose and rally for COVID. Now, we don't see many people having vomiting or diarrhea. The trend of that is going down," Claver said.

As usual, you are encouraged to wash your hands, wear a mask, stay hydrated, and be vigilant. Still, he says a vaccine is the best protection from COVID-19 and flu. I reached out to several area medical facilities to get a snapshot of these illnesses in our communities Baylor Scott and White responded after my deadline to say they are seeing Upper respiratory, strep and stomach bug, rhinovirus, flu, COVID, and URI with some loss of voice and barking cough.

Bell County Health tells me respiratory illnesses are hitting us hard right now.

"They love dry weather; they can not resist it, and whether you are immune compromised, we always advise people to contact their provider,” Claver said.

Several people in our newsroom have been out sick, and I spoke with many of our neighbors at the local pharmacies while they purchased their flu and allergy medicine. At this point, they are just ready to feel better. Numbers during the respiratory season normally start falling in early April.

