Bell County poll worker shares her day to day experience

BELTON, Texas(KXXV) — Election Day is next week, but the work begins months earlier. From March to November, the boots are on the ground for poll workers - helping our community register to vote and making sure their vote gets in.



Judge site 11 La-Juaina Jones is from Amarillo, Texas, and has worked for Bell County for 5 years. She loves working during election season.

"We've just been busy," Jones said. "Our wait line on Monday was like two lines that were each two and a half hours, and now we have it down to 30 minutes."

"I did civic work there, my husband, and I just love keeping up with our community," said Jones.

As we approach election day, the polling locations become even more active.

Only eight sites are open for early voting, which will expand to 42 locations on Tuesday. Right now, her focus is on keeping the area quiet by using her situation room.

"I'll ask them whatever the person's problem is, and we can solve it, and they can vote. We never turn away a voter," said Jones.

The number of poll workers at any given site is based on the polling location and the number of voters who came out the previous year.

The smaller the area, the fewer workers are assigned there. According to the election office, early voting turnout in Bell County has already been more significant than in 2016 and 2020. There will also be extra patrols in the parking lot to keep our voters and poll workers safe.

"That's something we can do that's a privilege to vote in the elections," said Jones. "If you don't vote, you can't complain."

