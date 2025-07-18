Bell County man swarmed by bees, taken to hospital

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Moffat Fire Department and Temple EMS, responded to a report of a man being swarmed by bees on FM 2409, west of Temple Thursday night.

Upon arriving just before 7 p.m., deputies and a firefighter rushed to help the 54-year-old victim. He was pulled away from the area, and first responders used water and a fire extinguisher to immobilize the bees.

The man was loaded into an ambulance, away from the swarm, and taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple for treatment.

Before neighbors called for help, the victim was mowing his grass.