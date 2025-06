KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Precinct 4 County Commissioner Louie Minor will host a budget town hall at Texas A&M University – Central Texas on June 26, starting at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public and will provide an overview of the current Bell County budget, fostering a collaborative setting to help shape the FY 2025-2026 budget.

Topics of discussion will include property taxes, County Hospital District, Emergency Service District (ESD), and community priorities.

