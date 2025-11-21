Bell County 911 launches new program connecting callers directly to doctors

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Bell County 911 has launched a new program that connects certain callers directly to a doctor by phone or video.



Bell County launched a program connecting eligible 911 callers to a doctor by phone or video for non-emergencies.

Officials say it helps reduce unnecessary ER visits and keeps more ambulances available.

The service is voluntary, offering quick medical guidance, prescriptions, and follow-ups within minutes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Cristina Partida has worked at the Bell County 911 center for more than 20 years. She's part of a team that handles over 200,000 emergency calls every year.

“It’s not an easy job to do but it’s been a satisfying job because I like helping people,” said Bell County Emergency Communications Specialist Cristina Partida.

But recently, her job has started to look a little different.

Bell County has rolled out a new program called RightSite, which allows certain 911 callers to be connected directly to a doctor through video or phone.

Cristina handled the county’s first successful Rightsite call.

“I think it’s something that will help the community, the community will have the ability to speak to a doctor over phone or video which saves them time in the emergency room,” said Partida.

The service is designed for non-emergency or low-acuity medical needs, like an ear infection or minor illness.

“This will allow you to have an option versus just having to go with the ambulance, you can see an ER doctor over the phone if you’re eligible for it, it keeps other ambulances on the street for other emergencies so it really is a win win,” said Bell County communications Staffing and Development manager Aly Clark.

Offering a variety of services within minutes.

“They can do follow-ups, provide prescriptions, they can even get you over the counter medicine to your home,” said Clark.

But what if you still prefer see an ambulance?

“It is completely voluntary so you can still get an ambulance if you don’t want to do this, it’s just another option to try and meet your needs,” said Clark.

And no matter what you choose, people like Cristina are always ready to answer the call.

“911 is here to help you, don’t ever hesitate to call 911,” said Partida.

More information on the program can be read below:

