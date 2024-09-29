Baylor's struggles continue in 34-28 loss to BYU

WACO, Texas — The Bears found themselves in a nightmare scenario. Down 21-0 at home.

The game started off in the worst way possible with Sawyer Roberton's first pass being tipped and intercepted.

In the second half, Baylor mustered a comeback and were able to get it to a one-score game. But the Bears couldn't punch it in and are now on a two-game losing streak, but their faith continues to remain aplenty.

"There is a lot of faith in the locker room. There's a lot of leaders in there, guys that believe, guys that put everything into this. I just know how much they sacrifice and how much it means to them and how special this opportunity is," head coach Dave Aranda said.

According to Aranda, there were 10 to 12 players that did not play against BYU on Saturday. Most were due to injuries and a couple were because of off-the-field issues.

"When you bring people in and you bring transfers in, I think there's always an issue of what they're used to, what their program has been, what their...maybe standards have been, ain't what ours is," Aranda said.

"To make it work for them and for us, has to come an acceptance of what we believe and what our standards are and how we go about doing things...I believe in those individuals and I want to see them succeed," he said.

It seems we are in familiar territory as the Bears lose another close game. Frustration builds, but the players continue to look forward.

"How do we move forward? I think we put it on tape, you know, what we can do and who we are when we are like going full speed. We just need to start that way," safety Caleb Parker said.

"Everyone is still bought into the team, into the coaches, into the strength staff and there's a care factor that people know that we are a good team and, you know, we are like, in chances to win. The last two games have shown that it's been the last drive or last play. So there's a care factor that, you know, we can, we can do this," tight end Gavin Yates said.

Baylor looks to end their two game losing streak on the road against Iowa State. The game is scheduled for Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!