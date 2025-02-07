Baylor's Steve Linton received NFL Combine invite

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor Athletics announced on social media that linebacker Steve Linton has received an invite to the 2025 NFL Combine.

In the 2024 season, Linton played nine games with five starts at outside linebacker. He finished the year with 25 tackles, seven for a loss, with three sacks and one fumble recovery.

The NFL Combine is from February 27-March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

