Baylor's Steve Linton received NFL Combine invite

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor Athletics announced on social media that linebacker Steve Linton has received an invite to the 2025 NFL Combine.
Indy Bound!@17_tut has been invited to the 2025 NFL Combine.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/VQVpIwUTEy— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) February 7, 2025
In the 2024 season, Linton played nine games with five starts at outside linebacker. He finished the year with 25 tackles, seven for a loss, with three sacks and one fumble recovery.
The NFL Combine is from February 27-March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.