Baylor's Scott Drew added to NABC Board of Directors

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball head coach Scott Drew will serve on the National Association of Basketball Coaches Board of Directors, the NABC announced Wednesday.

The coaches started their terms on September 2.

The other head coaches on the board include North Georgia's Dan Evans, Yale's James Jones, Pomona-Pitzer's Charles Katsiaficas, Liberty's Ritchie McKay, Kentucky's Mark Pope, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry and Illinois head coach Brad Underwood.

Scott Drew enters his 23rd season as the Baylor men's basketball head coach. He is tied as the Big 12's longest-tenured head coach.

Baylor will open its 2025-26 campaign with an exhibition game against Grand Canyon on Friday, Oct. 10, at the Foster Pavilion at 4:00 p.m.

