Baylor's new era opens with a 45-3 victory over Tarleton State

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears hosted Tarleton State where Baylor Nation got to see how this brand new Bear squad operates.

Dequan Finn was named the starting quarterback and he finished the night with 192 yards passing, two touchdowns and two interceptions as the Bears win 45-3.

"Dequan is a dog man. You put something in front of him, he's gonna knock that down, he's gonna run right through the face of the thing, you know, and he's gonna bring that attitude right from the beginning. And so that's really cool to see and I think that our team feeds off of that," head coach Dave Aranda said.

"He was calm, you know, calm, very hyped and he was ready to go because he already knew going into the game what we was gonna have to do when we prepare for it all week," running back Richard Reese said

Baylor wins their first game at home since September of 2023. It's a feel good win, but they know improvements need to be made.

"The thing I'm most proud of is that outside of the start of the third quarter is a little bit bumpy, in terms of focus in this thing. But I thought the guys they wanted to hunt, man, you know, and they were going on the sidelines. The focus, all the things is the best that's been in a while," Aranda said.

"I don't think everything is going to be perfect. We always got something to work on," defensive lineman Jackie Marshall said.

A historic night in our community as Baylor celebrated the 10 year anniversary of McLane Stadium's opening. A win like this sends Baylor fans home happy and the team wants to keep it that way.

"For our fans, we're going to have to win some games so that we can be cool enough to be to hang out with, you know, and so we have to be able to win some games, I think and get some people to sit at our table, you know, at lunch. But, I think when it's going like that and it's rolling that way, it's as good as it gets," Aranda said.

Up next for the Bears is a road clash against Utah on September 7 at 2:30 p.m.

