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Baylor's Michael Trigg signs with Dallas Cowboys

Baylor football
Shahji Adam
Baylor football
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WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football's Michael Trigg finds his place in the NFL.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Michael Trigg signs with the Dallas Cowboys.

Trigg went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft and will be staying in the Lone Star State to dawn the star helmet.

The Tampa native had a breakout year with the Bears by finishing the 2025 season with 50 receptions, 694 yards and 6 touchdowns.

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