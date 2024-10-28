Baylor's homecoming poses big economic impact across greater Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears defeated Oklahoma State 38-28 this homecoming weekend, and that win is being felt across the greater Waco community.

“hotels are typically sold out a year in advance," said Jeremy Vickers.

He is associate vice president for innovation and economic development with Baylor University.

He said it’s hard to determine how many visitors come to the area for homecoming, but they use methods like hotel occupancy and the annual parade to help determine the data.

They believe around ten thousand people come out for homecoming each year.

Vickers said that’s about double any typical football game weekend — and with that in mind, people typically spend anywhere from $500-1000 locally on hotel stays, shopping, and eating multiple meals out at restaurants during homecoming weekend.

"In some cases — because of all the different activities, fans stay in the area longer than they would any other game, making homecoming like no other," Vickers said

“I think that’s the biggest difference," he said.

Businesses like Common Grounds Waco and Heritage Creamery are about as close to Baylor University as you can get, and their businesses felt and saw the impacts of homecoming weekend.

"So homecoming is notoriously just our busiest weekend of the year," General store manager at Commons Grounds Waco Aubrie Ruble said.

She said it’s a Bears family reunion, and every homecoming is at their shop.

“Sales definitely — I would even say tripled this weekend. It was amazing," Rubie said.

Just next door at Heritage Creamery, they had special hours for homecoming and special ice creme flavors.

Kate Rojales is the general manager.

She said, “Thankfully, it was pretty hot this weekend, so we got a lot of business. I think that we had about a thirty percent increase in sales compared to a normal weekend in October, which was great. It was cool to see how many people came back.”

Baylor athletics said there were around 45-thousand people in attendance.

That’s around 150 people shy from full capacity at McLane Stadium.

