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Baylor's Darianna Littlepage-Buggs selected by Washington Mystics in WNBA Draft

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs
Shahji Adam
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs
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NEW YORK CITY, New York (KXXV) — Baylor’s Darianna Littlepage-Buggs was selected by the Washington Mystics as the 30th pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

This is the fifth player selected to the WNBA during the Nicki Collen era and Baylor's 26th overall selection.

Littlepage-Buggs was a unanimous Big 12 Freshman of the year in 2023 and became only the fourth player in the conference to lead the league in rebounds back-to-back seasons.

The now former Bear finished this past season with 14 double-doubles — 44 in her entire collegiate career, which marks the fifth most in Baylor's history.

The regular season for the Mystics begins on May 8 against Toronto.

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