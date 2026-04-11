WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Like most of the position groups, the wide receiver room has a lot of new faces.

The loss of key players like Josh Cameron, Michael Trigg and Ashtyn Hawkins — the receiver room looks to step up.

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A closer look at Baylor's wide receiver room

"Trying to step up and become that leader that Josh and Trigg and all them guys was, you know, them guys was preaching and harping on the details, fundamentals," Louis Brown IV said.

"It's a lot of new dudes, so nobody want to really mess up because we're all fighting for something out there. Like, in the day we're all fighting for the end goal to get there. So, like we're all on the same page now," Taz Williams Jr. said.

Not only are there new receivers, but of course a new quarterback. DJ Lagway is in his first season with the Bears and his bond with the receivers is growing.

"DJ does a really good job of trying to feed everyone the ball," Receivers coach Dallas Baker said.

"I feel like he does a great job. He honestly always tries to get us running backs, tight ends to go on dinners just outside of football just to get that bond and relationship and everything," Dre'lon Miller said

"He just always sends us just like clips and everything like what we could have done better and what's his thought process on these types of things and everything," he said.

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