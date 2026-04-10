Baylor men's tennis preps for senior night against TCU

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's tennis will have its final home game of the regular season — and it seems fitting it will wrap up against rival TCU.

The real focus of this game is senior night. The spotlight will be on the four seniors who are finishing up their time with the Bears.

Come help us celebrate our four seniors Sunday at 1pm as we take on TCU to close out the regular season!



Free food, drinks, and tank tops for Dia! 🐻🙌#SicEm | #GreenWall | #SeniorDay pic.twitter.com/sqDpVuqayt — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) April 10, 2026

The emotions are sure to run high on Sunday.

"Sad, but also, I'm going to be happy to look back and reflect on my time here at Baylor. So, it's going to be a fun one, especially against TCU," senior Zsombor Velcz said.

"These four guys have been such a huge part of our team. Obviously, Alex for a couple of years, the other guys for four years. It means a lot, you know, I mean it, it's emotional," head coach Michael Woodson said.

Baylor takes on TCU this Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

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