Baylor women's basketball reschedules Houston game due to weather

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The weather continues to affect Central Texas sports.
Baylor women's basketball announces that their game against Houston has moved to Tuesday, January 27 at 7 p.m. due to inclement weather.
‼️ DATE CHANGE ‼️— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) January 22, 2026
Our home game against Houston has been moved to Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 7pm due to inclement weather.
Season and single-game tickets already purchased will be honored Tuesday. Contact the Baylor Athletic Ticket Office at 254-710-1000 with questions.#SicEm |… pic.twitter.com/M7jkBUyl0x
Baylor athletics says that season and single-game tickets already purchased will be honored on Tuesday.
The Bears are currently on a seven game win streak.