Baylor women's basketball reschedules Houston game due to weather

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The weather continues to affect Central Texas sports.

Baylor women's basketball announces that their game against Houston has moved to Tuesday, January 27 at 7 p.m. due to inclement weather.

Baylor athletics says that season and single-game tickets already purchased will be honored on Tuesday.

The Bears are currently on a seven game win streak.

