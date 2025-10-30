WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor Bears are off to Paris to open the college basketball season.

In a show of support before hitting the road, fans fathered with homemade flags and wore berets as part of a send off. For most of the team, this is the first time visiting France.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor women's basketball is Paris bound to face Duke

Still, their focus is on the first game of the season.

"Super excited for this first time. Just looking forward to getting over there and getting to kind of be global citizens and exploring and what not, but then also being locked in and focused on our first game of the season," senior Bella Fontleroy said.

"It's still a tough match up. So very focused on, you know, kind of what we have to do to be competitive and have a chance to win in that game," head coach Nicki Collen said.

This trip for the Bears brings an opportunity for new players to bond.

"I think it gives everybody an opportunity to kind of learn each other on and off the court. We'll be around each other for four days. But then also on the court, right, we have a big game to open up, seeing just where everybody is at, seeing how we complement each other against a top 10 team, right? And seeing how we can perform," red shirt sophomore Taliah Scott said.

The game has seen a lot of growth over the years and head coach Nicki Collen sees it only getting bigger.

"You're just starting to see not just certain countries have players come over, but, elite players, players that are fringe, draft eligible, you know, a year later. So, I think it's a good thing," Collen said.

Baylor takes on Duke on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m.

