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Baylor women's basketball falls to Duke to end NCAA Tournament run

Baylor women's basketball
Ben McKeown/AP
Baylor's Taliah Scott (0) handles the ball as Duke's Taina Mair, left, and Riley Nelson (4) defend during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 22, 2026 in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
Baylor women's basketball
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DURHAM, North Carolina (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball falls to Duke in the Round of 32 to end their time in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears got off to a slow start — only scoring 16 points in the first half.

Duke wanted their revenge from the beginning of the season and they got it by beating Baylor 69-46.

The Bears' time in March Madness comes to an end as they now look towards the 2026-2027 season.

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