Baylor women's basketball falls to Duke to end NCAA Tournament run

DURHAM, North Carolina (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball falls to Duke in the Round of 32 to end their time in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears got off to a slow start — only scoring 16 points in the first half.

Thank you for cheering us on all season long, Baylor fam💚#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/JnAzDVQQ7p — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 23, 2026

Duke wanted their revenge from the beginning of the season and they got it by beating Baylor 69-46.

The Bears' time in March Madness comes to an end as they now look towards the 2026-2027 season.

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