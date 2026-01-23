Baylor women's basketball extends win streak to seven

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The streak rolls on as Baylor women's basketball tops UCF in dominant fashion, 73-48.

This makes it seven wins in a row for the Bears.

"The challenge right now is you don't want to get complacent, you don't wanna get comfortable. You know, because anyone in this league can beat you. You're trying to hold serve at home, you're trying to stay in a tie for first place — there's a lot on the line every night that we step out onto the court when it comes to what our goals are and aspirations to be conference champions," head coach Nicki Collen said.

Prior to the game, Baylor celebrated Bella Fontleroy as she crossed 100 career blocks. In terms of performance, Taliah Scott continues to be an offensive juggernaut after dropping 22 points.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs grabs double-double number ten of the season with 13 points and 18 rebounds.

"It definitely excites me all the time to just to get it and also see like numbers grow..." Littlepage-Buggs said.

The Bears' defense is a strong point for the season. Baylor forced 24 turnovers from UCF and the team credits coach Tony.

"It starts with coach. There's not a day that we don't go super hard on defense and we don't take it serious. Take it serious every day, it means like so much. Like, we can get offense, but he's harping on defense," Littlepage-Buggs said.

‼️ DATE CHANGE ‼️



Our home game against Houston has been moved to Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 7pm due to inclement weather.



The Bears will have to wait a little longer for their in-state rival game against Houston. Baylor announces the game has rescheduled on Tuesday at 7 p.m. due to inclement weather.

