Baylor women's basketball defeats No. 7 Duke to open the season

PARIS, France (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball opens their season in Paris, taking on No. 7 Duke.
The Bears beat Duke 58-52.
BAYLOR BEAR DUB🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻#SicEm | #GreaterThan @bswhealth pic.twitter.com/40yyMnyYIm
— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 3, 2025
The Bears kept it close the entire game with multiple lead changes.
Baylor held Duke to nine points in the fourth quarter.
Heat check, Taliah!!! 18 points and counting.— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 3, 2025
BU 43, DU 49, Q4 07:32
#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/boelzuunJk
Taliah Scott led the way for Baylor with 24 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists.
Baylor women's basketball opens the season with a huge win to start the season.