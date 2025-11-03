Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baylor women's basketball defeats No. 7 Duke to open the season

PARIS, France (KXXV) — Baylor women's basketball opens their season in Paris, taking on No. 7 Duke.

The Bears beat Duke 58-52.

The Bears kept it close the entire game with multiple lead changes.

Baylor held Duke to nine points in the fourth quarter.

Taliah Scott led the way for Baylor with 24 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists.

Baylor women's basketball opens the season with a huge win to start the season.

