Baylor women's basketball advances to the Big 12 Championship

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Baylor had their first back-to-back game in the Big 12 Championship tournament as they clashed against Oklahoma State.

Earlier in the regular season, the Cowgirls handed Baylor one of the worse losses in the Nicki Collen era.

Baylor found themselves on the other end of a quick start as the Cowgirls off off to a 7-0 lead.

The second quarter is where the Bears found their rhythm.

Aaronette Vonleh would go on a scoring barrage with 15 in the second to help the Bears take the lead going into halftime.

Standing on BUsiness 🧳🧳



The first 30-point game by a Bear since Feb. 7, 2023 (Caitlin Bickle against OU)!#SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/hwbIccj2OB — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) March 9, 2025

She would finish with 37, her career high.

The Bears and Cowgirls would go back and forth in the fourth quarter by trading leads. Bella Fontleroy would foul out with 6:55 left in the fourth.

It would take overtime for this game to reach a conclusion. Baylor would eventually hang on to the lead and beat Oklahoma State 84-74.

Baylor advances to the Big 12 Conference Championship game where rival TCU awaits.

The Championship game is set for Sunday, March 9 at 4:00 p.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!