Baylor vs TCU: Bluebonnet Battle game and score updates

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXXV) — The Bluebonnet Battle is back once again.

The longest running college football rivalry in the state of Texas adds another chapter as Baylor and TCU clash at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Baylor is currently 4-2 for the season and are coming off a bye week. The last time we saw the Bears on the field, they beat Kansas State with a last second field goal block to seal their win.

TCU is coming off a loss to Kansas State, so both teams need a win as conference play heats up.

Keep checking on this page as we will update you on the score of the game!

