Baylor University prepares for major traffic operation for game day as 40,000 fans expected

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University is implementing a "major operation" to manage traffic as more than 40,000 fans are expected at McLane Stadium for Friday evening's game. Officials are urging fans to avoid Interstate 35 due to ongoing construction and instead use Loop 340, while also recommending free public transportation options like Waco buses and shuttles. University parking opens at 8 a.m. Friday with lots closing at 4 p.m., and officials emphasize planning ahead and leaving early for the 7 p.m. kickoff.



Avoid I-35 when possible - Officials recommend using Loop 340 and La Salle as access points to MLK Boulevard instead.

- Officials recommend using Loop 340 and La Salle as access points to MLK Boulevard instead. Free transportation options available - Waco buses run continuously, plus free shuttles and walkable downtown routes.

- Waco buses run continuously, plus free shuttles and walkable downtown routes. Plan ahead and leave early - Parking opens 8 a.m. on Friday, University Parks Drive closes at 4 p.m., game kickoff at 7 p.m.

Baylor University prepares major traffic operation for game day as 40,000 fans expected

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than 40,000 people are expected to pack McLane Stadium for Baylor University's game Friday evening, prompting officials to implement what they're calling a "major operation" to manage the inevitable traffic surge on Interstate 35.

With construction already creating daily bottlenecks on I-35, university officials are urging fans to leave early, avoid the interstate when possible, and consider alternative transportation options.

"We're recommending that folks avoid 35 to the best of their ability and utilize Loop 340. La Salle is a great access point to MLK," Baylor University Public Safety Director Donald Rodman said.

Baylor University senior Payton Marciniack, who lives downtown, has learned to navigate game day traffic through experience.

"I avoid going near like campus on game day just because traffic is like so overwhelmed. I can't imagine what it's gonna be like with 35 like how it is now," Marciniack said.

"I usually take the bus at Heritage Square, the Waco line, um, or I'll just walk along the river walkway," Marciniack said.

To manage traffic flow, Baylor officials will use their camera system to monitor congestion and direct resources where needed.

"We'll utilize those to be able to see where traffic is starting to stack up and to make the necessary adjustments so that we can push traffic through," Rodman said.

The university is no stranger to highway construction during football season.

From 2019 to 2022, TxDOT widened I-35 directly in front of McLane Stadium. Now they're conducting similar work to increase capacity and safety.

Starting at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, University Parks Drive will be closed to the public. Marciniack encourages fans to explore rideshare options, including free shuttles.

"Look at your public transportation options. The Waco bus is phenomenal. It's free. They have like 6 buses that continuously run and then you can walk. Everything is very walkable in downtown Waco," Marciniack said.

Parking opens at 8 a.m. Friday morning, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. University officials continue to emphasize planning ahead, using GPS for alternate routes, and leaving early to arrive on time.

