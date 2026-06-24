Baylor to compete in 2027 baseball series at Globe Life Field

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor baseball will play in the 2027 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers.

The other teams that join the tournament alongside Baylor are Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Oregon State.

Going back to Globe Life! 🌎



We're set to compete at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series alongside Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Oregon State on Feb. 26-28, 2027.#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/Wlw8Q4Ls7I — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) June 23, 2026

This will be the third appearance in the series for Baylor. Specific matchups have yet to be announced.

The tournament at Globe Life Field is scheduled for February 26-28, 2027.

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