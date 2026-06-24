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Baylor to compete in 2027 baseball series at Globe Life Field

Texas Rangers Globe Life Field
Tony Gutierrez/AP
The Texas Rangers play an intrasquad game during baseball practice at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers Globe Life Field
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WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor baseball will play in the 2027 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers.

The other teams that join the tournament alongside Baylor are Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Oregon State.

This will be the third appearance in the series for Baylor. Specific matchups have yet to be announced.

The tournament at Globe Life Field is scheduled for February 26-28, 2027.

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