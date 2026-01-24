Baylor takes part in Coaches vs Cancer; Game vs TCU remains on schedule

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's basketball will be facing two opponents on Saturday, the TCU Horned Frogs and the weather.

Other colleges and high schools in our area moved game times around, but the men's game remains as originally scheduled. Head coach Scott Drew spoke on the weather, and he's more than experienced with these conditions.

"Safety is always first and foremost, but we are blessed having TCU close by, so they'll be able to get in no problem," he said.

"We've had the ice storm. We played Kentucky up in Dallas and there's been other times where we've been on the road and it's bad conditions. The great thing about the Big 12 — they're never gonna put anyone in harm's way," Drew said.

We know the players will be on the court, but what about Baylor Nation?

Baylor Athletics is giving transportation options for Saturday. For student pickup — it will be at Penland Hall starting at 3:30 p.m. While fan and staff pickup will be at the Ferrell Center at 1:00 p.m.

Both of these will run until one hour after the game.

This game is also special as Baylor continues to take part in Coaches versus Cancer.

Michael Montague is a leukemia survivor and recently completed almost 900 days of treatment and rang the bell. Michael and his mother decorated shoes that head coach Scott Drew will wear during the game.

Shahji Adam Michael shows the shoes he decorated that Scott Drew will wear

"Over here we drew the American Cancer Society logo. We drew SicEm Bears. We added green laces. We did play for Michael and then on this side it says pray for Michael. Then we did Nadeiah Warriors — is my friend who passed away from cancer. On the back we did BU," Michael said.

Baylor and TCU are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

